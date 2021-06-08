Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,290 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 4.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $94,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $14.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,310.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,624. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,219.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,467.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $840.43 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.84.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

