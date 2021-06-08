Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Heska worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 576.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $194.00. 426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.47. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $81.61 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

