MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in MSCI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.16. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

