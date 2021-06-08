MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Boosted by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 6.1% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MSCI worth $54,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.77. 3,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

