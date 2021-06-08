MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.97. 88,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,164,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLN. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,635,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

