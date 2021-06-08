MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.97. 88,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,164,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLN. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,635,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.