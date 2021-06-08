MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.50. 224,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 459,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

