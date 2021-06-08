Name Change Token Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.24 million and $215,342.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00993976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.09639280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,591,115 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

