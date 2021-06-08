Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 108,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 64,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.66 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

