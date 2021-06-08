Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $168.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.