Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVGS opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

