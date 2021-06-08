Needham & Company LLC Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
