Needham & Company LLC Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

