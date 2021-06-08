Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 990.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

