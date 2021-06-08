Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEUS opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $45.12.

