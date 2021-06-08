Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $40,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $16,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPL shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 287 shares of company stock worth $460,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,507.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,569.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

