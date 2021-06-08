Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 16,607 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.