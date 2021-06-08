Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $307.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $170.30 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.83.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

