Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Shares Down 30.1%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) shares fell 30.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOSPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neoen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Neoen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

