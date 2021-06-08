Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Acquires $379,200.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $428.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

