Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.52. The company had a trading volume of 197,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,001. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $364.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

