NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.450-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-0.970 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.62. 27,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $81.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.