NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 608,275 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.79.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 20.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

