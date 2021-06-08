NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 608,275 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.79.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 20.31%.
About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
