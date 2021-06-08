Neutrino USD Hits Market Capitalization of $359.36 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $359.36 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00265483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00233763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.01241607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.43 or 1.00222783 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 357,365,624 coins and its circulating supply is 357,365,059 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.