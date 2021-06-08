New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $79,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

