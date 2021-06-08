New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $99.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.53% of The Cooper Companies worth $99,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $374.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

