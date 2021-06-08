New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $85,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.29. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.