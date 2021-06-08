Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 162.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $103,730.66 and approximately $1,220.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 156.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

