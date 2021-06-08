Newton Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and $1.68 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00262856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00231247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.01187641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,740.60 or 0.99971193 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

