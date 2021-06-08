NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $60,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NREF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.