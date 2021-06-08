NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.13

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 108732354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEXT. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 326.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

