Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.24. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

