Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,850,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

