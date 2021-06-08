NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.03. 96,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. The company has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.