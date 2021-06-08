Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,450 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in MSCI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

