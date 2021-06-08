Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.75 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $314.52 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

