Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,525. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

