Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $11,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

