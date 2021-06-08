Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,634 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

