nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $42.80 Average PT from Analysts

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

LASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,848 shares of company stock worth $590,646. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 263,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,999. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.