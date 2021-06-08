Noir (NOR) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $426,911.36 and approximately $763.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00262908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,502,780 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

