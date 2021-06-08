Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.79. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 807,554 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

