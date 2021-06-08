Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Novavax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,969 shares of company stock worth $15,653,486 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

NVAX opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.34.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

