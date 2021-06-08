Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells $69,700.00 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 2,359,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

