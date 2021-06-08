Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. 99,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

