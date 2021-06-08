Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $13.73 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $377.98. 31,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,487. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.