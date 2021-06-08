Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $341,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.85. 7,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,450. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

