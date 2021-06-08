Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $975,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in NIO by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 97.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NIO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,599,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after acquiring an additional 150,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in NIO by 28.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,048,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

