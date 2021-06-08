Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of -4.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn ($1.28) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.1%.

NYSE OXY opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

