Opium Hits Market Cap of $11.13 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00008168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and $75.78 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00262856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00231247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.01187641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,740.60 or 0.99971193 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

