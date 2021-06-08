Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exelixis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

