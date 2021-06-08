Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 56,500 Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ceragon Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $311.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.78. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

